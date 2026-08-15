Villas for sale in Municipality of Pella, Greece

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Villas in Pella Municipality, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aravissos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aravissos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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