Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Pella

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Pella, Greece

Giannitsa
30
30 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€100,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€100,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
€100,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€80,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Eleftherochori, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Eleftherochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom, …
€100,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€330,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€100,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Pella, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€170,000
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Eleftherochori, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Eleftherochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€270,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aiginio, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aiginio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of o…
€110,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Loutros, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Loutros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€106,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale acottage of 295 sq.m in the town of Yannitsa in the Central Macedonia region of nor…
€370,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with furnishings
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€185,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platanos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€170,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
€300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Aiginio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alonia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€82,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Pigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of one …
€90,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Methone, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Methone, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€299,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Pella, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Pella, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€70,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Methone, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Methone, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Methone, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€175,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Methone, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Methone, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€340,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Klidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Klidi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one k…
€170,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Methone, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Methone, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€110,000
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Aravissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Aravissos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€550,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kolindros, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kolindros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€200,000

Property types in Municipality of Pella

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Pella, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir