Cottages for sale in Municipality of Pella, Greece

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Cottages in Pella Municipality, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage in Pella, Greece
Cottage
Pella, Greece
Area 295 m²
For sale a cottage of 295 sq.m in the town of Yannitsa in the Central Macedonia region of no…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Aravissos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Aravissos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pella, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pella, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$100,360
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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