  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Paggaio Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

Nea Peramos
42
Eleftheroupoli
3
1 property total found
5 room apartment in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
5 room apartment
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has front layout. A view of the …
$216,703
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Realting.com
