Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nestos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Nestos Municipality, Greece

villas
6
cottages
4
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nestos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nestos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. 1st floor consists of one bedr…
$283,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Zarkadia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zarkadia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 266 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Semi-basement…
$173,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidefto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidefto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$236,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
NicoleNicole
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nestos Municipality, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go