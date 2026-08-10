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Apartments in Kea Municipality, Greece

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4 bedroom apartment in Kea Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 218 m²
A rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional new-build seafront villa in one of the most pri…
$2,14M
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