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Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Kassandra Municipal Unit
3
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2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A24, with a total area of 88 sq.m., is a prime example of contemporary architectur…
$324,223
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment A46, measuring 93 sq.m., in Kallithea, Halkidiki, is an exceptional opportunity fo…
$312,497
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Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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