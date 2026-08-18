Hotels for sale in Municipality of Volvi, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Volvi Municipality, Greece

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Hotel 480 m² in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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