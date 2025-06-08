Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Volvi Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 230 sq.meters in Asprovalta. A view of the mountain opens up from the win…
$290,563
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 32 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$84,020
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
