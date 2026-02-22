Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Volvi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Volvi Municipality, Greece

2 bedroom apartment in Volvi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
$112,781
