Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aristotle Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

Ierissos
5
Cottage Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Stratonike, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Stratonike, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 3 bedro…
$277,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$300,541
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Ammouliane, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Buildings: Main house 150 sq.m. (50 sq.m. each slab) Perimeter buildings, 150 sq.m. (approxi…
$815,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 327 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of livi…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
$344,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: residential complex of detached houses, unfinished. Under construction 3-story det…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Aristotle Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of livi…
$597,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
$424,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ammouliane, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ammouliane, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 5 s…
$525,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
$292,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Aristotle Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go