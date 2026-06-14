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Residential properties for sale in Antiparos Municipality, Greece

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1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 583 m²
Area: 583 m2 Land area: 4,590 m2 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 10 Garage: 4 Loca…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
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