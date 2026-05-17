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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Agrafa Municipality, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dytiki Frangista, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$413,248
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Grekodom Development
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