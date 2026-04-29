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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Corinth, Greece

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$814,689
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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