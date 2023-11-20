Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Corinth, Greece

Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€200,000
€200,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
€180,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€700,000
€700,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€130,000
€130,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Porto Germeno, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Porto Germeno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
Three maisonettes are under construction located in the coastal region of Attica - Alepohori…
€200,000
€200,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a maisonette of 400sq.m with a land plot of 2.000sq.m, it is located withi…
€370,000
€370,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€270,000
€270,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Assos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€250,000
€250,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Assos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€180,000
€180,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€180,000
€180,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

