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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Corinth, Greece

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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