Seaview Cottages for Sale in Corfu, Greece

8 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale are two buildings with a total area of 128 sq. M, which is located on a land plot o…
$685,266
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$365,475
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$685,266
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, air…
$2,17M
1 room Cottage in Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful 3 storey detached housein the island of Corfu, an island that is annually…
$1,03M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$605,319
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 318 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$639,582
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 257 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of l…
$1,11M
