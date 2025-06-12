Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Corfu, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Alykes Potamou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful 3 storey detached housein the island of Corfu, an island that is annually…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hous…
$605,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Gouvia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
A villa of 310 sq.m is up for sale on the island of Corfu. The villa is located on a hill wi…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Corfu, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go