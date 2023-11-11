UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Chania Regional Unit
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece
Chania Municipality
13
Platanias Municipality
4
Hotel
Clear all
44 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel room for sale in the municipality of Apokorono. On a plot of 5500 sq.m. for sale hotel…
€6,40M
Recommend
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dramia, Greece
67
1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
€6,40M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
570 m²
Hotel room for sale in the center of Chania. On a plot of 140 sq.m. For sale hotel with a to…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
9
570 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
5
256 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
€450,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
830 m²
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
€1,32M
Recommend
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
12
455 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
€945,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
1 200 m²
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
535 m²
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
268 m²
Hotel for sale in the Venetian center, in. Chania. The hotel building is located in a quiet …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
980 m²
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
€2,15M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
750 m²
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
570 m²
The building consists of 14 studios. 7 on the first floor and another 7 on the second floor.…
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
5 847 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 5.847 sq.m in Retimeno Prefecture. The hotel consists of 117 …
€9,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
4 726 m²
On sale hotel with an area of 4726 square meters.m in Crete. The hotel consists of 41junior …
€9,00M
Recommend
Hotel 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
2
540 m²
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
200 m²
The hotel is located in the old town of Refimno. The building has historical value and is re…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
850 m²
Hotel room for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 1020 sq.m. Hotel for sale 850 sq.m. Th…
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
377 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 377 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer magnificen…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
844 m²
Unfinished building for sale in a quiet location of Mastampas, near the center of Heraklion.…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
1 000 m²
We offer for sale a hotel consisting of 12 apartments and two villas with a private pool in …
€1,80M
Recommend
Hotel
Chania Municipality, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kampani, Greece
17
850 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
€1,30M
1
Recommend
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Chorio, Greece
5
377 m²
1
For sale hotel of 377 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of the…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
10
10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€1,49M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
This hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
€1,75M
Recommend
Hotel with fridge
Tavronitis, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated by the beach of Maleme. Maleme is a very pop…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms, with rent
Tavronitis, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated on the main road of Tavronitis village…
€650,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Chania Regional Unit
сommercial property
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL