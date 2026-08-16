Hotels for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Platanias
3
Municipality of Chania
3
Municipality of Apokoronas
3
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10 properties total found
Hotel in Aspro, Greece
Hotel
Aspro, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania is located in the traditional village of Aspro, just a s…
Price on request
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Hotel in Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel
Kolimbari, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This hotel for sale is located in Kolymbari, Platanias, Chania. Positioned directly by the s…
$1,89M
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Hotel in Αlmyrida, Greece
Hotel
Αlmyrida, Greece
Number of floors 2
$2,32M
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Hotel in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
$2,06M
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Hotel in Plaka, Greece
Hotel
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This villa complex for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in the village of Plaka on a pr…
$3,48M
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Hotel in Agía Marína, Greece
Hotel
Agía Marína, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
$1,12M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 256 m² in Platanos, Greece
Hotel 256 m²
Platanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale hotel of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground floor consists of 3…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel
Tavronitis, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated on the main road of Tavronitis village…
$1,53M
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Hotel 850 m² in Kalathas, Greece
Hotel 850 m²
Kalathas, Greece
Area 850 m²
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. T…
$3,43M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel in Galatas, Greece
Hotel
Galatas, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
$1,77M
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Property types in Chania Regional Unit

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