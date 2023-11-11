Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Chania Municipality
13
Platanias Municipality
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
44 properties total found
Hotel in Káto Stalós, Greece
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel room for sale in the municipality of Apokorono. On a plot of 5500 sq.m. for sale hotel…
€6,40M
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Dramia, Greece
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dramia, Greece
Rooms 67
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
€6,40M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 570 m²
Hotel room for sale in the center of Chania. On a plot of 140 sq.m. For sale hotel with a to…
€1,60M
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 2 000 m²
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
€1,70M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
€450,000
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 830 m²
Hotel for sale 830 sq.m in the Chania region. The three-story hotel is built on a plot of 12…
€1,32M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 455 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 455 sq.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is located at 3 le…
€945,000
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 1200 square meters.mna island of Crete. The hotel has…
€2,20M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 535 m²
Small hotel for sale and a separate maisonette in. Chania — a total of 535 sq.m of living sp…
€1,20M
Hotel with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 268 m²
Hotel for sale in the Venetian center, in. Chania. The hotel building is located in a quiet …
€1,000,000
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 980 m²
Offered for sale hotel with an area of 980 square meters on the island of Crete. The hotel h…
€2,15M
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 750 m²
We offer for sale a hotel complex on the island of Crete, with an area of 750 sq.m. on a tot…
€2,20M
Hotel with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 570 m²
The building consists of 14 studios. 7 on the first floor and another 7 on the second floor.…
€950,000
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 5 847 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 5.847 sq.m in Retimeno Prefecture. The hotel consists of 117 …
€9,00M
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 4 726 m²
On sale hotel with an area of 4726 square meters.m in Crete. The hotel consists of 41junior …
€9,00M
Hotel 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 540 m²
For sale hotel with a total area of 540 sq.m in the old city of Rethymno Prefecture. The hot…
€1,50M
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 200 m²
The hotel is located in the old town of Refimno. The building has historical value and is re…
€1,50M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 850 m²
Hotel room for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 1020 sq.m. Hotel for sale 850 sq.m. Th…
€1,30M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 377 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 377 sq.m on the island of Crete. The windows offer magnificen…
€1,50M
Hotel with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 844 m²
Unfinished building for sale in a quiet location of Mastampas, near the center of Heraklion.…
€600,000
Hotel in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
We offer for sale a hotel consisting of 12 apartments and two villas with a private pool in …
€1,80M
Hotel in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Chania Municipality, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
€1,50M
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kampani, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
€1,30M
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 377 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of the…
€1,50M
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€1,49M
Hotel with Bedrooms in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
€1,75M
Hotel with fridge in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel with fridge
Tavronitis, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated by the beach of Maleme. Maleme is a very pop…
€600,000
Hotel with Bedrooms, with rent in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms, with rent
Tavronitis, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated on the main road of Tavronitis village…
€650,000

Property types in Chania Regional Unit

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir