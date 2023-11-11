UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Chania Regional Unit
Commercial real estate in Chania Regional Unit, Greece
Chania Municipality
38
Platanias Municipality
8
Kissamos Municipality
3
140 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
266 m²
€850,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
5
266 m²
3
€850,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
700 m²
€2,50M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
19
700 m²
1
Villa complex for sale in Vamos.On a plot of 1315 sq.m. for sale complex of 5 villas 700 sq.…
€2,50M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
400 m²
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 1500 sq.m. A business consisting of 1 me…
€2,67M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
9
400 m²
3
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1,500 sq.m. for sale a business consistin…
€2,67M
Recommend
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
500 m²
Sale of business in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 1000 sq.m. for sale 2 villas and 4 apartm…
€1,82M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sternes, Greece
9
500 m²
1
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1000 sq.m. for sale 2 Villas and 4 suites…
€1,82M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel room for sale in the municipality of Apokorono. On a plot of 5500 sq.m. for sale hotel…
€6,40M
Recommend
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dramia, Greece
67
1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
€6,40M
Recommend
Commercial with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
110 m²
Sale of business in Rethymno, Crete. On a plot of 400 sq.m. real estate for sale with a lice…
€400,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
570 m²
Hotel room for sale in the center of Chania. On a plot of 140 sq.m. For sale hotel with a to…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
9
570 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Káto Stalós, Greece
9
300 m²
1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
€855,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
270 m²
Two apartments for sale in Chania, Crete. The area of each apartment is 135 sq.m., they are …
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
389 m²
It is proposed for sale a block of apartments by Rethymno Crete. Residential building with a…
€421,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
442 m²
For sale put up a building of 442 sq.m for business on the island. The building consists of …
€1,35M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
9
278 m²
Offered for sale 3 apartments in Heraklion, on the island of Crete. Apartments with an area …
€1,33M
Recommend
Commercial with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
92 m²
For sale Building for doing business on Crete Island, a well-lipped street in the old part o…
€327,000
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
4 250 m²
A fully equipped garage and car dealership are for sale at a very commercial point in Crete.…
€3,50M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
280 m²
For sale a complex of villas with a total area of 280 square meters.m in the Chania region, …
€1,90M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
780 m²
We offer for sale commercial real estate in the city of Heraklion in Crete. The building wit…
€550,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view
Region of Crete, Greece
1 700 m²
Two independent industrial buildings are for sale. The first building has an area of 1090 m2…
€2,70M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
2 000 m²
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
€1,70M
Recommend
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
1 278 m²
For sale 5-story old building built on a plot of 900m2. There is a parking space on the site…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
292 m²
The current business is for sale with a total area of 292 sq.m. The first floor with an area…
€550,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
5
256 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
312 m²
Commercial real estate for sale 312 sq.m. in the center of Heraklion, in Crete. The building…
€530,000
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
575 m²
Unfinished building for sale 575 m ² in Crete. The building is under construction and has a …
€320,000
Recommend
Property types in Chania Regional Unit
