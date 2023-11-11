Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Chania Municipality
38
Platanias Municipality
8
Kissamos Municipality
3
140 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 266 m²
€850,000
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
€850,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 700 m²
€2,50M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa complex for sale in Vamos.On a plot of 1315 sq.m. for sale complex of 5 villas 700 sq.…
€2,50M
Commercial with parking, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 400 m²
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 1500 sq.m. A business consisting of 1 me…
€2,67M
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1,500 sq.m. for sale a business consistin…
€2,67M
Hotel in Káto Stalós, Greece
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 500 m²
Sale of business in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 1000 sq.m. for sale 2 villas and 4 apartm…
€1,82M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sternes, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1000 sq.m. for sale 2 Villas and 4 suites…
€1,82M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel room for sale in the municipality of Apokorono. On a plot of 5500 sq.m. for sale hotel…
€6,40M
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Dramia, Greece
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dramia, Greece
Rooms 67
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
€6,40M
Commercial with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 110 m²
Sale of business in Rethymno, Crete. On a plot of 400 sq.m. real estate for sale with a lice…
€400,000
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 570 m²
Hotel room for sale in the center of Chania. On a plot of 140 sq.m. For sale hotel with a to…
€1,60M
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Káto Stalós, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Káto Stalós, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
€855,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 270 m²
Two apartments for sale in Chania, Crete. The area of each apartment is 135 sq.m., they are …
€650,000
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 389 m²
It is proposed for sale a block of apartments by Rethymno Crete. Residential building with a…
€421,000
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 442 m²
For sale put up a building of 442 sq.m for business on the island. The building consists of …
€1,35M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 278 m²
Offered for sale 3 apartments in Heraklion, on the island of Crete. Apartments with an area …
€1,33M
Commercial with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 92 m²
For sale Building for doing business on Crete Island, a well-lipped street in the old part o…
€327,000
Commercial with parking, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 4 250 m²
A fully equipped garage and car dealership are for sale at a very commercial point in Crete.…
€3,50M
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale a complex of villas with a total area of 280 square meters.m in the Chania region, …
€1,90M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with city view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 780 m²
We offer for sale commercial real estate in the city of Heraklion in Crete. The building wit…
€550,000
Commercial with sea view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with sea view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
Two independent industrial buildings are for sale. The first building has an area of 1090 m2…
€2,70M
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 2 000 m²
For sale three-story hotel with an area of 2,000 sq.m. under construction. It is possible to…
€1,70M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 1 278 m²
For sale 5-story old building built on a plot of 900m2. There is a parking space on the site…
€1,20M
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 292 m²
The current business is for sale with a total area of 292 sq.m. The first floor with an area…
€550,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 256 square meters.m on the island of Crete. The hotel is loca…
€450,000
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 312 m²
Commercial real estate for sale 312 sq.m. in the center of Heraklion, in Crete. The building…
€530,000
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline in Region of Crete, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 575 m²
Unfinished building for sale 575 m ² in Crete. The building is under construction and has a …
€320,000

