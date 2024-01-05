Lands for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
Plot of land
Astros Beach, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2030 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply, the pl…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Drepano, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Peloponnese
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
802 m²
Property Code. 1275 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Center for €60.000 . Discover the features of t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 000 m²
Property Code. 11729 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nafplio Aria for €230.000 . Discover the fea…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 500 m²
Property Code. 581721 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €230.000. Disco…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
6 250 m²
Property Code. 581702 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Kranidi Lakkes for €250.000. Discover …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 012 m²
Property Code. 581700 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €290.000 . Discover the features of …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
7 000 m²
Property Code. 1143 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €250.000. Discover the fe…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
875 m²
Property Code. 11694 - Plot FOR SALE in Nafplio Exostis for €160.000 . Discover the features…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 075 m²
Property Code. 621689 - Plot FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €90.000. Discover t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
477 m²
Property Code. 621672 - Plot FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Agios Adrianos for €55.000 . Discover …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
820 m²
Property Code. 621668 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Paralia Irion for €70.000 . Discover the feat…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
785 m²
Property Code. 11657 - Plot FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €190.000. Discover the features o…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
600 m²
Property Code. 11651 - Plot FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €150.000. Discover the features o…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
7 000 m²
Property Code. 11656 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €450.000. Discover t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
800 m²
Property Code. 11646 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Agia Paraskevi for €85.000 . Discover the feat…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
8 000 m²
Property Code. 11644 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Kranidi Koilada for €260.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Astros Beach, Greece
2 m²
Even and buildable plot. With an average Building Factor of 1.28, Coverage: 50% and height: …
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
4 700 m²
Property Code. 11637 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €60.000 . Discover the featu…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
445 m²
Property Code. 11640 - Plot FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €150.000. Discover the featur…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
11 000 m²
Property Code. 11635 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €160.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
11 500 m²
Property Code. 11634 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €150.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
21 500 m²
Property Code. 581628 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Argos Pirgella for €230.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
7 400 m²
Property Code. 11627 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Profitis Ilias for €58.000. Dis…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
500 m²
Property Code. 1264 - Plot FOR SALE in Asini Iria for €70.000 . Discover the features of thi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
600 m²
Property Code. 621597 - Plot FOR SALE in Epidavros Epano Epidavros for €45.000. Discover the…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
750 m²
Property Code. 621598 - Plot FOR SALE in Epidavros Epano Epidavros for €55.000. Discover the…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
500 m²
Property Code. 621585 - Plot FOR SALE in Epidavros Epano Epidavros for €40.000. Discover the…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Peloponnese Region, Greece
14 000 m²
Property Code. 1253 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Argoliko for €95.000 . Discover the fea…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
450 m²
Property Code. 621554 - Plot FOR SALE in Argos Center for €90.000 . Discover the features of…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
