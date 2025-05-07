Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

villas
17
cottages
11
townhouses
4
19 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vamos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vamos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 686 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 686 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 s…
$2,15M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
$395,787
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Tsivaras, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Tsivaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in Apokoronas.On a plot of 4300 sq.m. villa for sale with a magnificent, unli…
$3,58M
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$328,820
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 25
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
$954,639
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
on the territory of the site with a total area of ​​2.468 sq.m. (24 acres) built 10 houses. …
$445,498
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
$387,159
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
$514,444
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
on the territory of the site with a total area of ​​2.468 sq.m. (24 acres) built 10 houses. …
$405,008
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Villa in Kalyves.In a magnificent location with complete privacy, a 255 sq.m. villa…
$2,24M
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$328,820
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of 2 storerooms. Ground…
$664,878
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
$576,203
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$410,337
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kournas, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kournas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$387,974
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 level…
$271,373
Leave a request
