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Residential properties for sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

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houses
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kaloudi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kaloudi, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 3…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

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