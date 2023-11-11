Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Aetolia-Acarnania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Nafpaktia
7
Municipal Unit of Antirrio
5
Municipality of Mesolongi
4
Lechena
3
Mesolongi
3
15 properties total found
3 room cottage with city view in Lechena, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€160,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Mesolongi, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Mesolongi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Property Code: 3-991 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m.…
€72,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€265,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of one s…
€2,80M
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Platanite, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. The ow…
€165,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Agrinio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
€150,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€280,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platanite, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Sleekness, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Sleekness, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of 3 b…
€250,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Platanite, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Platanite, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€530,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Platanitis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Platanitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
€195,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vonitsa, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. A view of the city, the mountain…
€145,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Lechena, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€360,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vonitsa, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
€78,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Staircase, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Staircase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€300,000

