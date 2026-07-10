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Short-term rental houses in Aegina, Greece

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2 properties total found
House for rent in Aegina center in Aegina, Greece
House for rent in Aegina center
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Short term house  in Egina, 7.4 miles from Temple of Aphaia. The air-conditioned accommodati…
Price on request
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House for rent in Aegina center in Aegina, Greece
House for rent in Aegina center
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Short term rent house in Aegina  offers a one-bedroom apartment with a bathroom. The propert…
Price on request
Leave a request
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