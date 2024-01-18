Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Bavaria
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Bavaria, Germany

сommercial property
57
shops
4
Hotel To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel 270 rooms in Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Rooms 270
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
€59,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Munich city Business Hotel in Munich Promising business ho…
€18,20M
Leave a request
Hotel in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Munich Hotel 4 * * * * in the center of Munich City popular hotel 4 * * * * …
€24,50M
Leave a request
Hotel in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
Area 10 270 m²
Germany Bavaria.Garmisch-Partenkirchen Luxury Hotel One and the best luxury hotel in the reg…
€17,33M
Leave a request
Hotel with elevator, with yard in Bavaria, Germany
Hotel with elevator, with yard
Bavaria, Germany
Germany Bavaria Hotel in Bavarian Forest A successfully operating hotel 3.5 * in the Bavaria…
€1,99M
Leave a request
Hotel in Munich, Germany
Hotel
Munich, Germany
€38,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir