Hotels for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Frankfurt, Germany

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сommercial properties
41
offices
4
apartment buildings
14
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7 properties total found
Hotel 1 850 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 1 850 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
4* Boutique hotel in the center of Frankfurt near the railway station. The hotel has been co…
$16,37M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 3 000 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 3 000 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
$5,19M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 2 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 2 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
$7,26M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
For sale is a modernized 3-star hotel with a restaurant in a central location in Frankfurt am Main, one of Europe's leading economic centres. in Frankfurt, Germany
For sale is a modernized 3-star hotel with a restaurant in a central location in Frankfurt am Main, one of Europe's leading economic centres.
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 2 300 m²
The property offers a stable cash flow structure through a long-term lease agreement and an …
$13,72M
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Hotel 1 850 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 1 850 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
4* Boutique hotel in the center of Frankfurt near the railway station.The hotel has been com…
$16,50M
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 3 000 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4* hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt on Main with a restaurant and a te…
$5,23M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 2 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 2 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel near Frankfurt Airport on Main in good condition.Number of rooms is 72. Conference…
$7,32M
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