Hotels for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

4 properties total found
Hotel 55 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 55 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
€13,20M
Hotel 62 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
€4,50M
Hotel 84 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
€6,70M
Hotel 72 rooms with parking in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 72 rooms with parking
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
€6,30M
