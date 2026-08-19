Hotels for sale in Munich, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Munich, Germany

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сommercial properties
24
apartment buildings
4
investment properties
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3 properties total found
Unique 4**** star hotel in Munich centre in Munich, Germany
Unique 4**** star hotel in Munich centre
Munich, Germany
Rooms 119
Area 5 641 m²
• Apartments: 119 • Stars: 4-Star category • Plot area: 1,330 m² • Net Usable Area: 5,641…
$70,82M
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Hotel 1 757 m² in Munich, Germany
Hotel 1 757 m²
Munich, Germany
Area 1 757 m²
Number of floors 4
• Construction year: 1992• The Last Revival: 2014• Floors: 1, 2, 3, basement• Number of room…
$10,73M
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Hotel in Munich, Germany
Hotel
Munich, Germany
$40,07M
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