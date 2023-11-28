Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Berlin
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Berlin, Germany

сommercial property
20
investment properties
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Hotel 22 rooms in Berlin, Germany
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 22
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
€3,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+491729534807 info@estate-service24.de
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Germany.Berlin Hotel in the Schöneberg district 3 *** hotel in excellent condition in one of…
€12,50M
Leave a request
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Area 7 460 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel in the center of Berlin Hotel on the busiest street in the center of Be…
€13,50M
Leave a request
Hotel with sauna in Berlin, Germany
Hotel with sauna
Berlin, Germany
Area 8 900 m²
Germany Berlin Hotel 4 * * * * next to KaDeWe Large Beautiful Hotel 4 * * * * in one of the …
€19,60M
Leave a request
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Area 15 756 m²
Germany Berlin Dormitory complex 4 * New modern (glass / concrete) hotel complex 4 * * * * o…
€32,80M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir