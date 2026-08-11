Hotels for sale in Berlin, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Berlin, Germany

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4 properties total found
5***** Hotel for Sale in Berlin in Berlin, Germany
5***** Hotel for Sale in Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Area 5 000 m²
Land area: 8,000 sqm. Several commercial tenants. Room number: 140. Parking spaces. Unde…
$40,38M
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Hotel 950 m² in Berlin, Germany
Hotel 950 m²
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 22
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
$4,55M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel in Berlin, Germany
Hotel
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 22
A well -groomed 3* hotel with a restaurant and a terrace in Berlin with a lease agreement wi…
$4,29M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
TekceTekce
Hotel 950 m² in Berlin, Germany
Hotel 950 m²
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 22
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 3
A well-kept purchase is offered 3* hotel with restaurant and terrace in Berlin.The hotel has…
$4,59M
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