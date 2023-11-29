Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

3 properties total found
Hotel 425 rooms in Mettmann, Germany
Hotel 425 rooms
Mettmann, Germany
Rooms 425
A hotel with a long-term rental agreement in Dusseldorf. Number of numbers: 425 Number…
€100,00M
Hotel with elevator in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Hotel with elevator
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Area 3 879 m²
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Hotel 4 * * * * in the reserve Magnificent hotel…
€3,80M
Hotel 455 rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 455 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 455
Area 15 879 m²
€110,00M
