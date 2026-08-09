Hotels for sale in Hamburg, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Hamburg, Germany

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3 properties total found
Hotel in Hamburg, Germany
Hotel
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 100
4 * hotel located near Hamburg Airport with contracts with a management company. The hotel…
$25,93M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 25 000 m² in Hamburg, Germany
Hotel 25 000 m²
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 131
Area 25 000 m²
$57,78M
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Hotel in Hamburg, Germany
Hotel
Hamburg, Germany
Bedrooms 100
4* hotel located near Hamburg airport with contracts with the management company.Repairs wer…
$26,14M
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