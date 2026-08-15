Hotels for sale in Offenbach am Main, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Offenbach am Main, Germany

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4 properties total found
Hotel 4 300 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 4 300 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
$7,72M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 1 500 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 1 500 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Aparthotel in the area of ​​the main railway station Frankfurt am Main. Lease agreement: pu…
$9,22M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 4 300 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 4 300 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Bedrooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
Modern 4* hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden.Numbers: 84Yield: 6…
$7,78M
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 1 500 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Bedrooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Aparthotel near the main railway station of Frankfurt on Main.Rental agreement: the purchase…
$9,30M
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