Hotels for sale in Hesse, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Hesse, Germany

;
Frankfurt
7
Offenbach am Main
4
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17 properties total found
Hotel 4 300 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 4 300 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
$7,72M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
For sale is a modernized 3-star hotel with a restaurant in a central location in Frankfurt am Main, one of Europe's leading economic centres. in Frankfurt, Germany
For sale is a modernized 3-star hotel with a restaurant in a central location in Frankfurt am Main, one of Europe's leading economic centres.
Frankfurt, Germany
Area 2 300 m²
The property offers a stable cash flow structure through a long-term lease agreement and an …
$13,72M
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Hotel 1 700 m² in Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 1 700 m²
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 57
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an object wi…
$6,41M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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TekceTekce
Hotel 700 m² in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 700 m²
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
$3,92M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 2 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 2 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
$7,26M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Hotel 1 850 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 1 850 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
4* Boutique hotel in the center of Frankfurt near the railway station. The hotel has been co…
$16,37M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 3 000 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 3 000 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a t…
$5,19M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 1 050 m² in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 1 050 m²
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Rooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
$4,78M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 1 500 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 1 500 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Rooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Aparthotel in the area of ​​the main railway station Frankfurt am Main. Lease agreement: pu…
$9,22M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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Hotel 1 850 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 1 850 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 55
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 4
4* Boutique hotel in the center of Frankfurt near the railway station.The hotel has been com…
$16,50M
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Hotel 4 300 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 4 300 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Bedrooms 84
Area 4 300 m²
Modern 4* hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden.Numbers: 84Yield: 6…
$7,78M
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Hotel 700 m² in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 700 m²
Dietzenbach, Germany
Bedrooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with central location in Frankfurt on MainTotal area: about 700 square meters.Room cou…
$3,95M
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Hotel 1 700 m² in Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 1 700 m²
Wiesbaden, Germany
Bedrooms 57
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
3* hotel in Wiesbaden with a bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an object b…
$4,07M
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Hotel 2 600 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 2 600 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 72
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
4 * hotel near Frankfurt Airport on Main in good condition.Number of rooms is 72. Conference…
$7,32M
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Hotel 1 500 m² in Offenbach am Main, Germany
Hotel 1 500 m²
Offenbach am Main, Germany
Bedrooms 50
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
Aparthotel near the main railway station of Frankfurt on Main.Rental agreement: the purchase…
$9,30M
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 3 000 m²
Frankfurt, Germany
Bedrooms 62
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a modern 4* hotel in the suburbs of Frankfurt on Main with a restaurant and a te…
$5,23M
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Hotel 1 050 m² in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 1 050 m²
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Bedrooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3* hotel with high profitability near Frankfurt am Main Airport.Room count: 45Yield: 7%The h…
$4,82M
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