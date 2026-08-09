Hotels for sale in Dusseldorf, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Dusseldorf, Germany

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3 properties total found
New 4,5-Star Hotel With 6% return in Dusseldorf for Sale in Dusseldorf, Germany
New 4,5-Star Hotel With 6% return in Dusseldorf for Sale
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 15 000 m²
Plot area: 4,000 m² GFA (Gross Floor Area, above ground): 15,000 m² Number of rooms: 450 …
$74,00M
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Hotel 1 270 m² in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 1 270 m²
Dusseldorf, Germany
Area 1 270 m²
The hotel is a short walk from the old town, the city center (city center), Kyo Bogen (Koeni…
$7,00M
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Hotel 15 879 m² in Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 15 879 m²
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 455
Area 15 879 m²
$115,86M
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