  Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

321 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
أفضل فيلا عائلية في مجمع خاص في كيفيمو بونيتشالا تبليسي جورجيا، أنت تستحق هذا المنزل، أنت تس…
$185,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$373,800
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Description: 920 sq.m. land for sale, non-agricultural, small old, historical house - 100 m2…
$1,81M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale and rent in Vedzi, adjacent to Ardaziani street…
$400,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 281 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Digomi 1, near the court (the photo on the f…
$280,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Kojor, on Udzo dachas, hidden in the forest,…
$285,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Description: A 3-room, 1-story private house-type independent building is for sale in Chugur…
$180,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Description: 2-storey country house for sale in Saguramo, Ilia district. Total area of the h…
$370,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
Description: 1-storey private house for immediate sale in Didi Dighomi, near Imedi Clinic. T…
$256,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$372,400
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Description: Two identical 2-storey cottages for sale in Bakuriani, near Kokhta Mitarbi, nea…
$260,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for immediate sale at Digomi 1, behind Toyota Center. Ne…
$540,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$370,160
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Saburtalo, near Lisi Lake. Total area of the…
$235,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
Description: 1-storey private house for sale on Lis, in a populated area. Newly built, moder…
$165,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
It is for sale!!! Non-agricultural purpose!!! A modern three-storey house in Saguramo, in a …
$280,000
Villa 5 rooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 rooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
2-storey private house for rent in Saburtalo, on Nutsubidze III plateau. Newly built, 5 room…
$2,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
A 1-storey private house is for sale in Avlabari, on Post Street. Total area: 121m2. Old bui…
$120,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$365,400
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/2
Description: 2-storey private house for rent in Digomi 8. Newly built, modern design. Total …
$3,000
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale in Didi Digomi, 7 Digomi. Total area: 1000 mW. …
$660,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Floor 2/2
Description: 2-storey private house for sale on Lisi, in a populated area. Newly built, mode…
$199,500
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Floor 4/4
Description: 4-storey private house for immediate sale in Krtsanis, near Gorgasli Street, in…
$480,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Built in 2021, a two-storey villa at the be…
$1,10M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale and rent in Bugebi, near Vaki Park, total area:…
$2,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Floor 3/3
Description: 3-storey private house in Tsavkis for immediate sale. Total area: 370m2. Newly …
$400,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Description: Two-storey, newly built (completed 3 years) house for sale in Tkhinvali, on the…
$158,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Description: A 2-storey private house is for sale in Didi Dighomi, at the end of III micro. …
$165,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
2-storey country house for sale in Kareli, in the village of Kekhijvari. An old, capital sol…
$30,000
Villa 9 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 3/3
3-storey independent building for rent on Mtatsminda, near Kote Meskhi Street. Old building,…
$5,400
