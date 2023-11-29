Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Batumi, Georgia

26 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea.  in…
€158,094
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€236,233
Close
Villa 3 room villa in Murmaneti, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Murmaneti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
€171,723
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€318,005
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
€171,723
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€207,158
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.   Urban comf…
€172,632
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€348,897
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 318 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€346,717
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€267,343
Close
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
€299,834
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Paradise Chakvi - villas in a luxury complex.   Private beach. 150 meters from the sea. …
€291,379
Close
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
A residential complex on the seashore with premium villas consisting of 14 exclusive villas …
€363,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Grand Residences BATUMI GONIO VILLAS is a new exclusive development from the Europea…
€359,725
Close
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€127,202
Close
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€192,620
Close
Villa Villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa Villa
Gonio, Georgia
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 m…
€294,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Kobuleti Village - the villas are located in an environmentally friendly area between Batumi…
€168,089
Close
Villa Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
€272,576
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
€545,152
Close
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium residential complex Polo Villas Greenfield from a leading international low-rise bui…
€186,260
Close
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€349,000
Close
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
€318,005
Close
Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€208,066
Villa 4 room villa in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
The proximity of the sea & nbsp; & mdash; real 500 meters. Panoramic sea view, mountain v…
€318,005
