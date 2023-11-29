UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Residential
Batumi
Villas
Villas for sale in Batumi, Georgia
Villa
Clear all
26 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
3
2
107 m²
2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea. in…
€158,094
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
2
€236,233
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa
Murmaneti, Georgia
7
2
201 m²
3
€171,723
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
220 m²
€318,005
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
201 m²
€171,723
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
191 m²
€207,158
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new. Urban comf…
€172,632
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
320 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€348,897
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
318 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€346,717
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
245 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€267,343
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
228 m²
€299,834
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
207 m²
Paradise Chakvi - villas in a luxury complex. Private beach. 150 meters from the sea. …
€291,379
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
3
165 m²
A residential complex on the seashore with premium villas consisting of 14 exclusive villas …
€363,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
4
3
196 m²
3
Wyndham Grand Residences BATUMI GONIO VILLAS is a new exclusive development from the Europea…
€359,725
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
4
3
140 m²
2
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€127,202
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
5
4
212 m²
3
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€192,620
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa Villa
Gonio, Georgia
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 m…
€294,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Adlia, Georgia
4
2
178 m²
2
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Adlia, Georgia
4
2
178 m²
Kobuleti Village - the villas are located in an environmentally friendly area between Batumi…
€168,089
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa Villa
Batumi, Georgia
146 m²
2
€272,576
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
5
4
390 m²
2
For sale 2storey villa with sea view in Gonio. Fully furnished villa, ready to move in with …
€545,152
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
215 m²
2
Premium residential complex Polo Villas Greenfield from a leading international low-rise bui…
€186,260
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
170 m²
2
We present to your attention an exclusive version of luxurious housing with panoramic sea vi…
€349,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3
1
145 m²
2
Country real estate comfort class Total: 14 villas ( 2 floors ) – there are three types of …
€318,005
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
4
2
€208,066
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Gonio, Georgia
5
2
320 m²
2
The proximity of the sea & nbsp; & mdash; real 500 meters. Panoramic sea view, mountain v…
€318,005
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Batumi, Georgia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL