Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Georgia

Tbilisi
320
Batumi
8
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
60
Chakvi
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$267,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
$242,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale luxury 3-room villa with designer repair area of 256.2 sq.m. The villa is located i…
$311,283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury 3-room Villa for sale with designer renovation area of 163.8 sq.m. The villa is locat…
$191,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa
Batumi, Georgia
Area 174 m²
Dive into a world of five-star comfort and absolute privacy with unique villas on the Black …
$650,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We present you luxurious villas on the Black Sea coast! , become the ownership of a highly p…
$300,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic villa in the LCD " Batumi villas ". The main characteristics: Square: 183 m2 …
$183,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Investing profitably: your freedom — Our reality: 0% tax and visa -free comfort! The modern …
$267,490
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 189 sq.m. On the ground …
$437,296
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Georgia

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go