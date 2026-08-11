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Villas for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

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6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Separately standing, two-storey villa in Chakvi for sale under the Key 🔑 Near Dreamland Oasi…
$850,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Villa Park Fantastic 4 bed villas for sale in Chakvi village 30 min away from Batumi. By mo…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 370 m²
Premium terraced villa for sale in Chakvi 🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi (a quiet area with excellent…
$970,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
CHAKVI VILLAS Construction location: Chakvi.  Between Makhinjauri and Kobuleti. 18 km from B…
$324,885
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you luxury villas in Chakvi on the Black Sea coast! The construction site of t…
$300,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you luxury villas in Chakvi on the Black Sea coast! The construction site of t…
$300,000
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
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