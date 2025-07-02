  1. Realting.com
Hotel Rotana

Batumi, Georgia
$142,300
18
ID: 33114
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    27

About the complex

Rotana Resort & Spa is Georgia's first five-star hotel managed by the prestigious international brand Rotana. The project offers a unique concept combining high-end service, modern engineering solutions, and premium infrastructure for leisure and business. The complex is located in the resort area of Gonio and is designed in such a way that the windows offer breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, mountains, and the city. The high status of the property is confirmed by compliance with strict international five-star hotel standards: every interior element and finishing material is selected under the meticulous supervision of the Rotana brand. The architectural solution of the complex is unique—the facade contour changes from floor to floor, giving the building a distinctive character and a special aesthetic.

 

Layouts (turnkey)

  • Standard King, area from 29.4 m², price from $142,300

  • Standard Twin, area from 29.8 m², price from $152,300

  • Junior Suite from 49.5 m², price from $266,300

  • ADA King, area from 64.7 m², price from $298,300

  • 1+1 King, area from 66.1 m², price from $335,200

 

The technical excellence and quality of the property are ensured by a foundation on 118 piles and a monolithic frame made of C 30/35 class concrete, designed for seismic loads of up to 8 points. A high level of comfort is guaranteed by the soundproofing of internal partitions and floors with an STC 50 coefficient, providing almost complete silence in the rooms, as well as a modern chiller-boiler climate control system with individual digital thermostats. Special attention is paid to safety: the complex is equipped with a fire extinguishing system according to NFPA standards, including sprinklers on every floor and fire-resistant doors with up to 30 minutes of protection. Exclusively premium materials are used in the finishing, such as Italian ceramic tiles, moisture-resistant coatings, and veneered MDF panels with scratch protection.

 

Infrastructure

  • Garden

  • Casino

  • Parking

  • Spa & Fitness

  • Conference hall

  • Private beach

  • Restaurant & Bars

  • Lounge & Business lounge

  • Wine & Cigar boutique

  • Indoor & Outdoor pool

 

Rotana Resort & Spa is a synergy of reliability, luxury, and professional management, creating ideal conditions for both personal relaxation and generating stable income.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 66.1
Price per m², USD 5,071
Apartment price, USD 335,200
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 29.4 – 64.7
Price per m², USD 4,611 – 5,380
Apartment price, USD 142,300 – 298,300

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
