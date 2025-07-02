Hotel Rotana

Rotana Resort & Spa is Georgia's first five-star hotel managed by the prestigious international brand Rotana. The project offers a unique concept combining high-end service, modern engineering solutions, and premium infrastructure for leisure and business. The complex is located in the resort area of Gonio and is designed in such a way that the windows offer breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, mountains, and the city. The high status of the property is confirmed by compliance with strict international five-star hotel standards: every interior element and finishing material is selected under the meticulous supervision of the Rotana brand. The architectural solution of the complex is unique—the facade contour changes from floor to floor, giving the building a distinctive character and a special aesthetic.

Layouts (turnkey)

Standard King, area from 29.4 m², price from $142,300

Standard Twin, area from 29.8 m², price from $152,300

Junior Suite from 49.5 m², price from $266,300

ADA King, area from 64.7 m², price from $298,300

1+1 King, area from 66.1 m², price from $335,200

The technical excellence and quality of the property are ensured by a foundation on 118 piles and a monolithic frame made of C 30/35 class concrete, designed for seismic loads of up to 8 points. A high level of comfort is guaranteed by the soundproofing of internal partitions and floors with an STC 50 coefficient, providing almost complete silence in the rooms, as well as a modern chiller-boiler climate control system with individual digital thermostats. Special attention is paid to safety: the complex is equipped with a fire extinguishing system according to NFPA standards, including sprinklers on every floor and fire-resistant doors with up to 30 minutes of protection. Exclusively premium materials are used in the finishing, such as Italian ceramic tiles, moisture-resistant coatings, and veneered MDF panels with scratch protection.

Infrastructure

Garden

Casino

Parking

Spa & Fitness

Conference hall

Private beach

Restaurant & Bars

Lounge & Business lounge

Wine & Cigar boutique

Indoor & Outdoor pool

Rotana Resort & Spa is a synergy of reliability, luxury, and professional management, creating ideal conditions for both personal relaxation and generating stable income.