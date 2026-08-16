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Houses for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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Chakvi
15
Kobuleti
12
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46 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Khala, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Khala, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a compact and very rationally designed new residential building in the final sta…
$185,000
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3 bedroom house in Jikhanjuri, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Jikhanjuri, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the village of Chanieti (1 hour drive from Batumi).The area of the plot is…
$225,000
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2 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
A fully furnished and fully equipped cottage in Kobuleti is for sale. Two bedrooms. A summ…
$177,500
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 1 bedroom in Buknari, Georgia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Buknari, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 280 m²
Spacious house for sale with panoramic views in Chakvi 🏡🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi, Sakhino villa…
$243,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 370 m²
Premium terraced villa for sale in Chakvi 🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi (a quiet area with excellent…
$970,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
In a popular location in the resort town of Kobuleti, 100 meters from the sea and the city p…
$200,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the cottage village of Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and …
$180,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house 150 sq.m and a separate house 100 sq.m in the yard.The total area of building…
$183,000
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House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 210 m²
Distance to sea 200 m For sale is a detached private house, renovated and furnished - come…
$230,000
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House in Chaisubani, Georgia
House
Chaisubani, Georgia
Area 88 m²
Private house for sale in the cozy village of Chaisubani, Chakvi 🏡🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi, Chai…
$198,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 220 m²
Spacious villa for sale in the picturesque village of Chakvi 🏡🌊📍 Location: Chakvi (near the …
$120,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Separately standing, two-storey villa in Chakvi for sale under the Key 🔑 Near Dreamland Oasi…
$850,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Chakvi, Georgia
House
Chakvi, Georgia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Sedasia styley vila in Zakrыtom complexe pervo lines sea in Chaqui 🌊🏡📍 Location: Chakki (all…
$345,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
An unfinished three-storey house is for sale. The land area is 663 m2. The status of the lan…
$300,000
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6 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
6 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
In the region of Georgia, in Adjara, Kobuleti, in the best location of the city, 200 meters …
$200,000
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3 bedroom house in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a newly built house on a 500 m2 agricultural land plot in a protected area — Tsi…
$175,000
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3 bedroom house in Chakvi, Georgia
3 bedroom house
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The only completed townhouse project on the first coastline in Chakvi. The complex is locate…
$200,000
VAT
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Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 360 m²
Spacious house for sale with a huge garden plot in Kobuleti 🏡🌳📍 Location: Kobuleti, quiet sl…
$90,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Villa Park Fantastic 4 bed villas for sale in Chakvi village 30 min away from Batumi. By mo…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
6 room house in Ochkhamuri, Georgia
6 room house
Ochkhamuri, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Spacious house with great potential for sale in Kobuletsky district 🏡🌳📍 Location: Ochhamuri …
$55,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
2 bedroom house
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Exact Address: Newly built House in Tsikhisdziri.On sale a newly built house in Tsikhisdziri…
$175,000
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House in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
House
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Area 80 m²
Cozy house for sale in the picturesque area of Tsikhisdziri 🏡🏔️📍 Location: Tsikhisdziri (qui…
$125,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 315 m²
Spacious house for sale in a cozy area of Kobuleti 🏡🌊📍 Location: Kobuleti, Tamar Mepe St. (q…
$350,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Cottage
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a detached 2-storey cottage in Buknari (near Chakvi).📐 Cottage area: 120 m2🌿 Are…
$188,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in the cottage village Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and the…
$249,000
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8 bedroom House in Kobuleti, Georgia
8 bedroom House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
In a prime location in Kobuleti, in the area of the New Boulevard, a private house with a 40…
$175,000
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Chaisubani, Georgia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Chaisubani, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
A compact, very rationally designed new residential building with partial renovation is for …
$215,000
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House in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
House
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey private house for sale in Sachino village, Chakvi 🏡🌊🏔️📍 Location: Chakvi, Sachino…
$229,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
In the resort town of Kobuleti, in its central part, not far from the sea and the city prome…
$200,000
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Property types in Kobuleti Municipality

villas
cottages

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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