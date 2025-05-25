Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Kobuleti
9
Chakvi
9
6 properties total found
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Distance to sea 50 m In Kobuleti, a detached private two-story house is for sale, in close…
$250,000
5 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
A house is for sale in Kobuleti with 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, a kitchen, and a dining roo…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
In the resort town of Kobuleti, in its central part, not far from the sea and the city prome…
$130,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 3
? Offers for investors! New project! Starting Prices ? Royal Residence Botanico is a new …
$190,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
