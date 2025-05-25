Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

5 properties total found
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Distance to sea 50 m In Kobuleti, a detached private two-story house is for sale, in close…
$250,000
5 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
A house is for sale in Kobuleti with 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, a kitchen, and a dining roo…
$220,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
6 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
6 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
In the region of Georgia, in Adjara, Kobuleti, in the best location of the city, 200 meters …
$190,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you luxurious villas in the chalk on the Black Sea coast! The construction site o…
$300,000
