  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Chakvi
31
Kobuleti
10
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 7/11
For sale beautiful 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 70.8 sq.m. The apartment…
$229,737
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 8/11
For sale a spacious studio with design repair area of 37.7 sq.m. The studio is located in an…
$133,861
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/11
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 90.3 sq.m. The apartment is …
$354,848
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 8/11
For sale a cozy studio with designer repair area of 57.6 sq.m. The studio is located in an e…
$205,594
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 27/28
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 74.8 sq.m. The apartment i…
$236,966
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 8/10
For sale a cozy 1 bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 56.9 sq.m. The apartment is…
$203,096
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/11
For sale a cozy studio with designer repair area of 34.1 sq.m. The studio is located in an e…
$121,078
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 194 m²
Floor 10/11
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 193.6 sq.m. The apartment is l…
$836,250
3 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 243 m²
Floor 12/29
Elite multifunctional complex on the first line of the Black Sea, 15 km from Batumi. On an a…
$906,000
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 20/23
For sale cozy 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 66.08 sq.m. The apartment is loc…
$270,598
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/29
Elite multifunctional complex on the first line of the Black Sea, 15 km from Batumi. On an a…
$66,000
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/11
Luxury 2-bedroom apartment for sale with designer repair area of 104.9 sq.m. The apartment i…
$498,425
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/11
Spacious 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 91.2 sq.m. The apartment is located i…
$325,525
1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 10/29
Elite multifunctional complex on the first line of the Black Sea, 15 km from Batumi. On an a…
$39,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/11
Spacious studio with design repair area of 46.2 sq.m. is for sale. The studio is located in …
$164,903
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 8/29
Elite multifunctional complex on the first line of the Black Sea, 15 km from Batumi. On an a…
$389,000
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 8/15
For sale luxury 2-bedroom apartment with designer repair area of 73 sq.m. The apartment is l…
$165,564
