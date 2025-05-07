Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/12
exact address: Chal, Batumi 4 Quadratura: 25m2 Floor: 4 Max. Top floors: 12 Frame: Repai…
$28,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
? Offers for investors! New project! Starting prices with 100% profit ? Royal Residence B…
$61,800
Leave a request
