Studios for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€25,872
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/12
Exact Address: Chakvi, Batumi 4 Square: 25m2 Floor: 4 Max. number of floors: 12 Karkas: Repa…
€25,440
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Allian…
€41,159
1 room studio apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/18
€68,689
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€24,327
