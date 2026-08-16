Studios for Sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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Studio-apartments in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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Kobuleti
21
Chakvi
11
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43 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$111,843
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$281,248
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$215,558
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$281,248
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$169,000
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$140,220
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale a spacious and bright studio with direct sea views in a new comfortable residential…
$69,800
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1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/13
$31,875
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 26/28
Studio apartment with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.
$83,375
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale studio in black frame in LCD Tekto Rakurs.In an elite residential complex of hotel …
$33,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$62,920
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio in black frame in LCD Tekto Rakurs.Elite residential complex of hotel type w…
$40,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/13
On sale, the studio in the premium residential complex Dream Residence Chakvi is a comfortab…
$45,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/12
A view studio for sale in the Reel by Kobuleti Residence residential complex on the first li…
$42,500
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$61,851
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio in a black frame in Tekto Rakurs - an elite residential complex of hotel typ…
$33,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 23/28
Studio apartment with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.
$78,648
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/28
Wellness SPA Resort 5* Swiss Clinic down payment 20%  = 13,800 USD Studios from 35m2 in vari…
$28,000
VAT
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/8
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/21
🌊 Discover Petra Sea Resort — multifunctional resort complex in Kobuleti!Exclusive apartment…
Price on request
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Agency
SAMO GROUP
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 24/28
$84,847
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 24/28
Studio apartment with stunning views of the sea and mountains.
$85,085
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale a spacious and bright studio with direct sea views in a new comfortable residential…
$69,800
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$68,052
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 11/28
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$64,325
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/20
Premium-class apartment near the sea!50 meters to the beach, and around - a relic pine bur w…
$39,800
VAT
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/35
This is more than just a classic residential complex; it is a unique space for harmonious li…
$43,750
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 11
🌊✨🏡 Сту📍 📐 🏢 11 🌴 🏖️ Со🏊 🌊 💰
$76,500
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 26/28
Studio apartment with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.
$89,125
Leave a request

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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