Apartments for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

;
Kobuleti
78
Chakvi
50
Apartment Delete
Clear all
173 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
TOP TOP
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$213,312
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$195,770
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$111,843
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$281,248
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$215,558
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$281,248
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/12
Tekto Rakurs is a new, special residential complex in the resort of Chakvi, located just 50 …
$56,050
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Description of object: This spacious studio is located on a high floor in Tropical Garden in…
$87,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$169,000
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$318,000
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$140,220
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 21/32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship…
$391,864
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 22/28
Spacious 2-bedroom apartment with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.
$199,374
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 12/26
RenaissanceLocated in Kobuleti, 1st line 30 m from the seaThe Renaissance is another innovat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale a spacious and bright studio with direct sea views in a new comfortable residential…
$69,800
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14/36
Investment project in Georgia!LCD is located in Kobuleti, 1st line 30 m from the seaRenaissa…
$62,800
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 23/23
Code 2026073108590025.8 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)A compact and modern …
$60,899
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/13
$31,875
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/25
Code:2026071811182429.1 m2 studio in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti, GeorgiaA modern studio with a…
$62,964
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 room apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 17/25
Code 20260722072624 Apartments with 1 bedroom 67.2 m2 in Wyndham Garden, Kobuleti (Georgia)D…
$138,793
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
The innovative sports and recreation project is located in the climate-balneological resort …
$59,064
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/12
$39,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/25
Pullman* LCD is located - Tsikhisdziri, 20 km from Batumi, 3 km from the city of Kobuleti. N…
$79,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/18
For sale a cozy, bright two-bedroom apartment with a frontal sea view in the elite residenti…
$273,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
Apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
$70,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/36
An investment project in Georgia!LCD is located in Kobuleti, 1st line 30 m from the seaRenai…
$62,189
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 18/28
2-bedroom apartment with breathtaking views of the mountains.
$187,968
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 26/28
Studio apartment with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains.
$83,375
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale studio in black frame in LCD Tekto Rakurs.In an elite residential complex of hotel …
$33,000
Leave a request

Property types in Kobuleti Municipality

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go