  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. New houses

New houses in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

;
Batumi
1
Kobuleti Municipality
1
Khelvachauri Municipality
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Show all Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Batumi, Georgia
from
$220,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Sale of houses in Batumi - Sunny Cottage.3-room villas in the airport area.Available in green frame or "turnkey" with high-quality finish.A comfortable courtyard, swimming pool.Monolithic-frame construction technology.Ground parking.Spacious, cozy villas with a thoughtful layout are ideal fo…
Agency
GulfStream
Leave a request
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Show all Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$41,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 37
A new premium multifunctional residential complex located at the foot of the ancient fortress of Petra, just a few steps from the Black Sea coast and the picturesque banana grove of Tsikhisdziri, with a private beach. Monthly payment $ 848 for 60 months instalment plan. The project is …
Agency
Satellite Estate
Leave a request
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Show all Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Charnali, Georgia
from
$159,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Akhalsopeli is the nearest suburb of Batumi, 7 minutes drive to the city.The house is built on flat terrain.In 3 minutes drive the cleanest beach in Adjara.Unique microclimate thanks to eucalyptus and citrus trees.Closed protected area under video surveillance, with access to cameras online …
Agency
GulfStream
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistrict, 9.5 km east of the center of Batumi. The plot is located between the Korolistskali River and a mountain stream with crystal clear water, offering an unforgettable view of the mountainous terrain …
Agency
Property of Georgia
Leave a request
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Show all Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Sarpi, Georgia
from
$105,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start your day with a look at the restful water surface or dynamic waves, enjoy communion with family and friends while having dinner on the terrace or in the living room with beautiful views or relax in t…
Developer
Seashell
Leave a request
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Show all Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Batumi, Georgia
from
$294,000
The year of construction 2024
1 real estate property 1
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 meters to the cleanest beach on the coast 550 meters to the nearest bus stop 10km to Batumi's largest shopping center 8km to Batumi International Airport 6.6km to the border with Turk…
Developer
universal23
Leave a request
Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Show all Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Cottage village Polo Villas Signature
Batumi, Georgia
from
$242,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 148–197 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Two-story townhouses are for sale in the Polo Signature complex in Batumi, with an area of 147–189 sq.m. On the first floor, there is a spacious living room, kitchen, and bathroom. On the second floor, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Each house includes a backyard and 2 parking spac…
Developer
Polo Villas Batumi
Leave a request
Cottage village Sunny Village
Cottage village Sunny Village
Cottage village Sunny Village
Cottage village Sunny Village
Cottage village Sunny Village
Show all Cottage village Sunny Village
Cottage village Sunny Village
Batumi, Georgia
from
$144,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 144 m²
1 real estate property 1
I will sell townhouse in the best suburban village of BatumiSunny Village townhouse project is located 10 minutes from the center of Batumi in a quiet green area. Area with tangerine gardens and eucalyptus. It's a quiet neighborhood.The complex is designed for permanent family residence.The …
Agency
Georgia Private Investment
Leave a request
Townhouse Home
Townhouse Home
Townhouse Home
Townhouse Home
Townhouse Home
Show all Townhouse Home
Townhouse Home
Batumi, Georgia
from
$218,583
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 147 m²
1 real estate property 1
Complex of townhouses with panoramic views of the sea and mountains? gonioThe object is rented in the 4th quarter of 2024?External infrastructure:The green zone? Gonio-Apsaros fortress? SupermarketInternal infrastructure:?️parking?‍security and video surveillanceplayground? Heated pool10 min…
Agency
Property of Georgia
Leave a request
Townhouse HOME
Townhouse HOME
Townhouse HOME
Townhouse HOME
Townhouse HOME
Batumi, Georgia
from
$230,319
Number of floors 3
Area 147 m²
1 real estate property 1
Unique residential townhouse complex HOME in Gonio, a picturesque and ecologically clean suburb of Batumi! Make up to $2,000 in passive income monthly in 2024 from long-term rentals! Mortgage rates from 8%, 0% installment payment from the developer for up to 36 months. Delivery date – Jun…
Developer
One Development
Leave a request
Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Show all Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Cottage village Sunny Cottage
Batumi, Georgia
from
$50,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Summer residential complex is a modern space created for comfortable living, work and recreation. The complex is located in walking distance from the sea and is surrounded by evergreen nature. Modern architecture, thoughtful layouts and developed infrastructure make it ideal for the whole fa…
Agency
GulfStream
Leave a request
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Show all Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Salibauri, Georgia
from
$259,875
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
The RAVILLAS project is a unique complex of premium and luxury townhouses. The complex is located in a picturesque corner of Salibauri, on a mountain slope with a breathtaking view of the Black Sea and the mountains.  Advantages of the complex: -own artesian well -smart home -5-year res…
Agency
GulfStream
Leave a request
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Show all Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Ortabatumi, Georgia
from
$199,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Batumi Belvedere Villas is located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi neighborhood, 9.5 km east of the center of Batumi, 5 km to the beach. The site is located between the Korilystskali River and a mountain stream with crystal clear water, which offers an unforgettable view of the …
Agency
GulfStream
Leave a request
Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Show all Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Townhouse Polo Villas Avenue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$290,000
Number of floors 2
A two-story townhouse is for sale in Batumi in the Polo Avenue complex, with an area of 167 m². On the first floor: a spacious living room, kitchen, bathroom, and storage room. On the second floor: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a storage room. The property features a backyard with plante…
Developer
Polo Villas Batumi
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go