  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Khelvachauri Municipality
  4. New houses

New Build Houses in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

apartments
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Show all Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Cottage village ZhK IPG Villas Lot P031OE
Ortabatumi, Georgia
from
$199,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Batumi Belvedere Villas is located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi neighborhood, 9.5 km east of the center of Batumi, 5 km to the beach. The site is located between the Korilystskali River and a mountain stream with crystal clear water, which offers an unforgettable view of the …
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Show all Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Charnali, Georgia
from
$159,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Akhalsopeli the closest suburb of Batumi, 7 minutes drive to the city.   The house is built on an even relief. A 3-minute drive the cleanest beach in Ajaria. A unique microclimate thanks to eucalyptus and citrus trees outside the window. Closed guarded territory under video surveillance,…
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Show all Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Cottage village ZhK Ravillas v Salibauri Lot P030OE
Salibauri, Georgia
from
$259,875
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
The RAVILLAS project is a unique complex of premium and luxury townhouses. The complex is located in a picturesque corner of Salibauri, on a mountain slope with a breathtaking view of the Black Sea and the mountains.  Advantages of the complex: -own artesian well -smart home -5-year res…
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistrict, 9.5 km east of the center of Batumi. The plot is located between the Korolistskali River and a mountain stream with crystal clear water, offering an unforgettable view of the mountainous terrain …
Agency
Property of Georgia
Leave a request
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Show all Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Sarpi, Georgia
from
$105,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start your day with a look at the restful water surface or dynamic waves, enjoy communion with family and friends while having dinner on the terrace or in the living room with beautiful views or relax in t…
Developer
Seashell
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go