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Offices for Sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Batumi
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4 properties total found
Office 50 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 50 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 12
Commercial premises for rent in the new Office Center on the street. Mamuladze. Premises of …
$800
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Office 285 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 285 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises are located on one of the main streets of the city, Bagrationi str., in …
$505,750
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Office 81 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 81 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 26
A spacious, fully equipped office is for sale in a prestigious area of ​​Batumi, in the elit…
$160,000
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Office 57 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Office 57 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
A bright, spacious room in the Batumi View residential complex is sold on the second floor w…
$112,000
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Property types in Autonomous Republic of Adjara

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
investment properties
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