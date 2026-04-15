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Restaurants for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

сommercial properties
57
hotels
24
offices
3
investment properties
3
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3 properties total found
Restaurant 70 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Restaurant 70 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Vegetarian establishment for sale in the heart of old Batumi. The cafe has been open for 2 y…
$17,000
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Restaurant 720 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Restaurant 720 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 25
General commercial premises are for sale in the most prestigious area of Batumi resort, with…
$1,44M
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Restaurant 324 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Restaurant 324 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 1
Three existing cafes in the city of Akhalkalaki are for sale. Ready-made business in a busy …
$450,000
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