New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Realting.com
Georgia
Commercial
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia
Batumi
10
Hotel
Clear all
27 properties total found
Hotel 7 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
7
200 m²
2
€273,160
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 22 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
22
960 m²
2
€1,64M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
14
650 m²
5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€728,426
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
26
1 350 m²
4
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€1,46M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 69 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
69
2 378 m²
9
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€2,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
26
1 580 m²
7
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€5,46M
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
40
2 400 m²
8
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€3,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
11
10
640 m²
5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€728,426
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Merisi, Georgia
A share in a dream hotel is for sale - the most popular cottage hotel in Georgia, which is k…
€591,846
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 8 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
8
300 m²
4
€455,267
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
10
350 m²
€591,846
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms
Kvariati, Georgia
11
600 m²
3
€546,320
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 100 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
100
5 200 m²
11
New hotel for sale in Batumi with renovation, furniture and appliances. Excellent locatio…
€10,93M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
34 m²
15
€73,607
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
3 054 m²
5
One of the most, but no less popular hotels in Batumi is for sale, an excellent option for a…
€6,37M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
1
1
33 m²
20
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
€144,488
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
350 m²
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
€209,423
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
20
2 500 m²
6
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€2,91M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
4
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
€364,213
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
800 m²
4
An important hotel in the historic Batumi district is for sale. 16 room bar in the café hous…
€910,533
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 880 m²
9
32 non-smoking roomsDaily cleaningRestaurant and bar / living roomRoof terraceTerrace24 hour…
€2,91M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
610 m²
3
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 mHotel 3 - fl…
€227,633
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
3 000 m²
LOCATION: A 3-4 star hotel located on the fifth floor of a business center in the Old City a…
€5,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
13
For sale is a four-star, highly industrial, modern hotel in the late Art Nouveau style, with…
€6,37M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
1 000 m²
26
If you want to effectively invest money in a reliable and promising construction project t…
€637,373
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
3 200 m²
4
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
