Hotels for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Hotel 7 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 7 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€273,160
Hotel 22 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 22 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 22
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,64M
Hotel 14 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 14 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 14
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€728,426
Hotel 26 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€1,46M
Hotel 69 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 69 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 69
Area 2 378 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€2,28M
Hotel 26 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 580 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€5,46M
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 40
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€3,19M
Hotel 11 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€728,426
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Merisi, Georgia
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Merisi, Georgia
A share in a dream hotel is for sale - the most popular cottage hotel in Georgia, which is k…
€591,846
Hotel in Kvirike, Georgia
Hotel
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Hotel 8 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 8 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
€455,267
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€591,846
Hotel 11 rooms in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€546,320
Hotel 100 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 100 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 100
Area 5 200 m²
Number of floors 11
New hotel for sale in Batumi with renovation, furniture and appliances. Excellent locatio…
€10,93M
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 15
€73,607
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 3 054 m²
Number of floors 5
One of the most, but no less popular hotels in Batumi is for sale, an excellent option for a…
€6,37M
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 20
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per…
€144,488
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 350 m²
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
€209,423
Hotel 20 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 20 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 20
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€2,91M
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
€364,213
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
An important hotel in the historic Batumi district is for sale. 16 room bar in the café hous…
€910,533
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 880 m²
Number of floors 9
32 non-smoking roomsDaily cleaningRestaurant and bar / living roomRoof terraceTerrace24 hour…
€2,91M
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 3
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 mHotel 3 - fl…
€227,633
Hotel in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
Area 3 000 m²
LOCATION: A 3-4 star hotel located on the fifth floor of a business center in the Old City a…
€5,01M
Hotel in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
Number of floors 13
For sale is a four-star, highly industrial, modern hotel in the late Art Nouveau style, with…
€6,37M
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 26
If you want to effectively invest money in a reliable and promising construction project t…
€637,373
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 4
Current business sells. A hotel complex placed in a place pitoresco, along with the Botanica…
€2,00M
