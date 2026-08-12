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Hotels for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Batumi
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110 properties total found
Hotel 49 m² in Batumi, Georgia
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Hotel 49 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$266,222
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HOTEL FOR SALE 1st LINE OF THE SEA in Batumi, Georgia
HOTEL FOR SALE 1st LINE OF THE SEA
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
Investment Profitable Business by the Sea – Invest in the Future! We offer you a fully…
$550,000
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Hotel 36 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 36 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Description of object: This modern studio apartment is located on a high floor of the Bagrat…
$91,056
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 50 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 50 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: This brand-new one-bedroom apartment is located in the renowned Metro…
$134,645
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 32 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 32 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Description of object: This modern and very well-maintained studio apartment is located in a…
$72,475
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 44 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 44 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Description of object: This stylish and well-maintained 2-room apartment is located in a mod…
$98,598
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 75 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 75 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Description of object: This beautifully renovated duplex apartment with two bedrooms is loca…
$182,665
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 54 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 54 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Description of object: This bright 2-room apartment is located on a high floor of a modern a…
$116,162
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 50 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 50 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: This luxurious one-room apartment is located on the 16th floor in one…
$108,395
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 51 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 51 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Description of object: This high-quality 2-room apartment is located on a high floor of a mo…
$134,656
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 27 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 27 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Description of object: This new, fully furnished and equipped studio is located in Sunrise R…
$51,606
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 101 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 101 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$566,480
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Hotel 41 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 41 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$209,935
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Hotel 64 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 64 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$303,231
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Hotel 66 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 66 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$345,343
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Hotel 41 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 41 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$216,296
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Hotel 33 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 33 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$157,578
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Hotel 32 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 32 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Description of object: This bright and well-maintained studio is located on the 6th floor of…
$63,707
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Number of floors 5
Family Club - exclusive hotel property near the Black SeaLuxury hotel for a relaxing family …
Price on request
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Atalanta
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English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel 42 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 42 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Description of object: This attractive 2-room apartment is located on a high floor of a resi…
$94,172
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 70 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 70 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$328,171
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Hotel 66 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 66 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$340,264
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Hotel 41 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 41 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$216,296
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Hotel 670 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 670 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 5
The hotel is for sale in the most picturesque place of the coast of Georgia, in the village …
$1,19M
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Hotel 29 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 29 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$154,547
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Hotel 37 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 37 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$200,922
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Hotel 64 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 64 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$303,231
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Hotel 64 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 64 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Positioned in one of the fastest-growing coastal destinations in Europe, this 5-star hotel d…
$342,999
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Hotel 53 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 53 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Description of object: This bright and tastefully furnished 2-room apartment is located on a…
$110,265
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 25 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 25 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 25 m²
RAMADA RESIDENCES by Wyndham – branded residences in the heart of BatumiDirect offer from th…
$112,000
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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